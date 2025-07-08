Why This Common Sushi Fish Is Banned In Japan

When you think of Japanese cuisine, you probably think of sushi. Americanized versions or not, it's hard to resist the delicate, yet filling, finger food that catapulted Japanese cuisine across the globe. I, much like Jiro, dream of sushi. Whether you're getting a pack of grocery store sushi or a roll from your local Japanese joint, one fish you probably won't even know you're eating is escolar. It's often called white tuna, butterfish, walu, snake mackerel, or oilfish, though oilfish is a different kind of fish altogether.

Escolar was actually banned in Japan in 1977, but not because it's an exceptionally toxic or dangerous fish — it's because this fish causes keriorrhea in many, but not all, people. It is ... the unfriendly cousin of diarrhea. This fish, while delicious, is packed full of wax esters called gempylotoxin. The good news is that even though that word ends in "toxin," it's not actually toxic to humans.

Escolar cannot digest those fatty wax esters and stores them in its flesh and skin. This is relatable because when you eat this fish, you're eating tons of fats that you also cannot digest. The result seems like food poisoning but is actually more akin to eating a few bags of discontinued Lay's chips with olestra. It's not exactly pleasant, whatever it's called.