Give Your Spaghetti Sauce Delicious Depth With One Unexpected Ingredient

Spaghetti is a well-loved dish for a reason. The balanced, bright flavor profile and high customization make it a winner for everyone. But what if we told you there are tons of easy upgrades that will transform your plain spaghetti sauce and make your meal even more delicious? From garlic and onions to butter or bacon, plenty of add-ins bump up the flavor of even the blandest spaghetti sauces. Coffee is the addition of the hour, though. That's right: that morning cup of joe could actually be used to bolster the flavor of your dinner, too. Coffee grounds add just a hint of bitterness to your pasta sauce, allowing the aromatics, such as onions and carrots, to really shine through.

The way to add it is as easy as pie, too. You can take a teaspoon of instant coffee grounds, dissolve them in water or broth before tossing them into your sauce. Or, if you brew fresh pots of coffee for yourself in the morning, you can also save about ¼ to ⅓ of a cup of it (depending on how strong your brew is) and add that to your homemade sauce instead. If you're on a time crunch, not only can you upgrade your jarred pasta sauce with an aromatic base of onions and garlic, but you can add some coffee to bump the flavor up even more.