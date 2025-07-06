NASA Wasn't Happy When Astronaut John Young Smuggled This Food Into Space

On March 23, 1965, NASA launched astronauts Virgil "Gus" Grissom and John Young into orbit on the Gemini III mission. The launch was the result of countless hours of preparation and research, and, of course, millions upon millions of dollars. Every detail of the mission was meticulously planned, including approved foods that could be eaten once up and out of the atmosphere. NASA didn't send many provisions on the mission (it was less than five hours long). In fact, there were only rations for Young. Young took it upon himself to smuggle in a meal for Grissom, one he knew that Grissom enjoyed. The sneaky astronaut tucked a corned beef sandwich on rye bread into his spacesuit without informing NASA, a move which the space giant (and Congress) wasn't happy about once the secret was uncovered.

Once the astronauts were in orbit, Young passed the sandwich to his commander, who ate some of the sandwich but hid the remainder in his own pocket. It's unclear when NASA found out about the unapproved food, but the two rule-breakers were disciplined by their employer once the beef was out of the bag. The event even appears in the Guinness Book of World Records as the first food smuggled into space, further cementing the exchange in history. The sandwich (or rather, a replica caked in resin) and the incident is memorialized at the Grissom Memorial Museum in Mitchell, Indiana.

You may be wondering what the big deal is. The fact is, any foods allowed to go out of this world are thoroughly vetted because certain items can be downright dangerous for either the astronauts or the spacecraft itself.