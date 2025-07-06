You Haven't Lived Until You've Covered Your Popcorn With This Unexpected Condiment

Popcorn is the universal snack food that you can eat pretty much at any time and for any occasion. Whether you're binge watching your favorite show, hosting game night, or having a sleepover for your kid's friends, inserting a bowl (or two) of popcorn into the mix is always the move. And, if you're someone who loves snacking and is always looking for exciting new flavor combinations, then it's time to look past your basic butter and cheese powder. One of the easiest upgrades you can make to a plain bowl of popcorn is adding peanut butter.

It may sound a little weird at first, but the pairing of salty, nutty richness with crunchy popcorn makes for a snack that's satisfying and addictive. It's not overly sweet, nor is it savory in the traditional sense either; it hits that perfect middle ground where you get a collision of salty and creamy that works really well. A little of your favorite peanut butter melted on the stove or in the microwave turns regular popcorn from basic to bougie, and you can also add additional toppings to the peanut butter if you want to take it over the top.