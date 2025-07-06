You Haven't Lived Until You've Covered Your Popcorn With This Unexpected Condiment
Popcorn is the universal snack food that you can eat pretty much at any time and for any occasion. Whether you're binge watching your favorite show, hosting game night, or having a sleepover for your kid's friends, inserting a bowl (or two) of popcorn into the mix is always the move. And, if you're someone who loves snacking and is always looking for exciting new flavor combinations, then it's time to look past your basic butter and cheese powder. One of the easiest upgrades you can make to a plain bowl of popcorn is adding peanut butter.
It may sound a little weird at first, but the pairing of salty, nutty richness with crunchy popcorn makes for a snack that's satisfying and addictive. It's not overly sweet, nor is it savory in the traditional sense either; it hits that perfect middle ground where you get a collision of salty and creamy that works really well. A little of your favorite peanut butter melted on the stove or in the microwave turns regular popcorn from basic to bougie, and you can also add additional toppings to the peanut butter if you want to take it over the top.
How to melt peanut butter so it coats your popcorn just right
Us peanut butter lovers know that it's not always easy to spread. Likewise, the unforgivingly thick texture and sticky consistency make it impossible to coat popcorn with peanut butter if you don't treat it properly first. To get that smooth coating that clings perfectly to every kernel, always melt the peanut butter, albeit not to the point that it's overly runny. The easiest way is to scoop out a few tablespoons into a microwave-safe bowl and heat it in short bursts — typically 15 to 20 seconds at a time — stirring in between until it's pourable. You can also melt it on the stovetop over low heat if you want a bit more control.
Once it's nicely melted, simply drizzle the peanut butter slowly over your warm popcorn, and then be sure to toss it gently to coat completely. The heat from your go-to microwave popcorn will help thin it out a little more, but you can always add a tiny splash of neutral oil or even a bit of honey if you want a looser texture. Keep in mind, though, that natural peanut butter without added sugar or oils works best for this because it melts more smoothly and doesn't get gummy. For those who like a little extra kick, consider adding a pinch of chili powder, or even flaky salt over the top once the peanut butter is on there evenly.
Add-ins that make peanut butter popcorn even more delicious
Adding more toppings can take your bowl of peanut butter popcorn to a whole other level. The peanut butter adds richness, while the additional toppings bring the texture and flavor contrasts. For something salty-sweet, try crushed pretzels or salted peanuts sprinkled on top (if you're really crazy about that peanut flavor). To go a little more in the direction of dessert, mini chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate melt slightly into the warm peanut butter, creating that perfect gooey bite. You can make a more filling bowl of popcorn if you add in some dried banana chips, freeze-dried strawberries, or even raisins for added chewiness and a hit of natural sweetness.
For extra indulgence, crushed graham crackers, mini marshmallows, or even a dusting of cinnamon sugar give you s'mores-adjacent flavors without the campfire. One of my favorite combos involves playing around with textures, so try toasted coconut flakes or sesame seeds for something a bit more unexpected — the ultimate combo for me is crunchy, sweet, salty, and smooth. Once you start mixing and matching, peanut butter popcorn will become your new favorite snack canvas.