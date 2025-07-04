How Much Ice Should You Be Putting In Your Cocktail Shaker?

How much ice do you need in a cocktail shaker? We asked cocktail maverick Sean Satterlee for advice. Satterlee works as Beverage Director for The Betty & St. Julep, the twin concept bars inside Atlanta's Kimpton Sylvan Hotel, so he's very familiar with shaken drinks.

As it turns out, you need a lot of ice. "​​Fill a shaker about two-thirds full of 1-inch by 1-inch ice," explained Satterlee. "A quick and easy way to get the right amount of ice is to fill the top of a shaker tin if using a shaker tin set."

It's important to use fresh ice after every shake, too. While dilution — the water added from the ice — is key to a well-balanced drink (it's also how you avoid the burn when drinking whiskey), you'll overdo it if you use old ice.

However, you should hold off on adding ice if you're making a drink that calls for egg white or another foaming agent, like aquafaba. "The amount of ice or the presence of ice can be impacted by the presence of egg whites or a foaming agent," says Satterlee. Ice keeps the drink from reaching its maximum foam potential, so foamy drinks call for a dry shake.

For a dry shake, shake the ingredients without ice, then add ice and shake again. A reverse dry shake — where you shake with ice, then strain out the ice and shake again — is more labor-intensive, but gives you an extra foamy result.