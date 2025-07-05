How To Grill Frozen Corn So It Comes Out Perfectly Tender
Food snobs often insist that fresh is always better than frozen, but that isn't always the case. Frozen corn sometimes tastes so much sweeter than fresh, and it also works great on the grill. According to Dustin Green, grill master with Weber Grills, "Grilling frozen corn on the cob is quick, and this cooking method adds a lot of flavor."
Green's technique for grilling frozen corn starts with thawing it in the refrigerator. After that is done, he takes a paper towel and gently pats the corn to dry it. To prepare it for the grill, he uses a light coat of olive oil and a simple sprinkling of salt and pepper. Before cooking the corn, he preheats the grill to medium-high, which is typically between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Once the grill is hot, the corn should sit right over the hottest coals or the flame (direct as opposed to indirect heat). "Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until you get a nice char and that perfect grilled look," Green instructed. Keep an eye on it as it's grilling, though, since Green cautioned, "Thawed frozen corn cooks faster than fresh corn."
Adding flavor to grilled frozen corn
You might expect that thawed grilled corn would taste pretty similar to the fresh kind, but that all depends on how it's prepared. As Green explained, "Fresh corn in the husk steams as it cooks, resulting in a tender texture and a more subtle flavor." On the other hand, thawed corn (or shucked fresh corn) has more exposure to the flames. "[It] develops a bolder, more charred taste and crispier texture. Both are delicious, just different in flavor and texture," Green said.
Though delicious when prepared simply, you may still want to add some extra flavor to your grilled corn. If you're thinking of buttering it as it cooks, bear in mind that the smoke point of non-clarified butter isn't as high as many cooking oils. For this reason, Green warned, a brushing of butter could cause a flare-up, which in turn might burn the corn in spots. "I recommend using oil while grilling and then brushing on the butter after cooking for that rich, buttery finish," he said.
If you really want to amp up the flavor, you can always bring out the big guns: Wrap that corn cob in bacon for a deliciously fatty bite. If you have a lot of time, you can also smoke corn for a huge flavor boost, since smoking always makes everything taste better.