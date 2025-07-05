How To Grill Frozen Corn So It Comes Out Perfectly Tender

Food snobs often insist that fresh is always better than frozen, but that isn't always the case. Frozen corn sometimes tastes so much sweeter than fresh, and it also works great on the grill. According to Dustin Green, grill master with Weber Grills, "Grilling frozen corn on the cob is quick, and this cooking method adds a lot of flavor."

Green's technique for grilling frozen corn starts with thawing it in the refrigerator. After that is done, he takes a paper towel and gently pats the corn to dry it. To prepare it for the grill, he uses a light coat of olive oil and a simple sprinkling of salt and pepper. Before cooking the corn, he preheats the grill to medium-high, which is typically between 375 and 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

Once the grill is hot, the corn should sit right over the hottest coals or the flame (direct as opposed to indirect heat). "Cook for 8 to 10 minutes, turning once, until you get a nice char and that perfect grilled look," Green instructed. Keep an eye on it as it's grilling, though, since Green cautioned, "Thawed frozen corn cooks faster than fresh corn."