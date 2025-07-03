How To Store Sliced Tomatoes (And How Long They'll Last)
There's a certain struggle that accompanies using only part of a tomato. What happens to the rest of it? Well, whatever you do, don't toss it. With proper storage, sliced tomatoes can be enjoyed on a new day in a different meal — or even the same meal, if it was that good. To store sliced tomatoes, avoid some of the major food storage mistakes to prevent the spread of any harmful bacteria. If only one side of the tomato has its flesh exposed, cover the exposed side tightly with plastic wrap while covering the uncut side loosely. Once it's all wrapped up, place it fleshy side down on a small plate and set it in the refrigerator. The tomato will keep for a few days when stored like this in the fridge.
If the tomato is sliced up completely or diced, store what's left inside an airtight container. Completely sliced tomatoes should be used no later than the following day. Don't go through the effort of storing leftover tomato just to toss it anywhere in the fridge, though. Tomatoes should actually be stored in the warmest parts of the refrigerator (in other words, the top shelf on the inside of the fridge door). When you're ready to use the leftovers, remove them from the fridge thirty minutes prior to eating them to bring them back up to room temperature.
What to cook with leftover tomato
It feels good to save leftover tomato instead of throwing it out, but if you can't decide what to do with it, it may go bad anyway. To make sure no part of the tomato gets wasted, have a plan for the leftovers before putting them in the fridge. You can use them to create a refreshing Caprese salad with mozzarella and basil. Sliced tomatoes can also be enjoyed with little more than some black pepper sprinkled on top for a quick snack.
If tomatoes aren't in your dinner plans but you don't want them to go bad, just freeze them. Tomatoes can be frozen with the skin on or peeled. To freeze leftover tomatoes, place them on a baking sheet and stick them in the freezer. Once frozen, place them in a freezer-safe bag for long-term storage. Tomatoes stored this way will stay good for four to six months. Once thawed, frozen tomatoes are better used in meals that call for cooked tomatoes. So if you run out of already-cooked canned tomatoes, just thaw some of your freezer stash in a bowl of tepid water and use them to create a tasty pasta sauce or tomato soup.