How To Store Sliced Tomatoes (And How Long They'll Last)

There's a certain struggle that accompanies using only part of a tomato. What happens to the rest of it? Well, whatever you do, don't toss it. With proper storage, sliced tomatoes can be enjoyed on a new day in a different meal — or even the same meal, if it was that good. To store sliced tomatoes, avoid some of the major food storage mistakes to prevent the spread of any harmful bacteria. If only one side of the tomato has its flesh exposed, cover the exposed side tightly with plastic wrap while covering the uncut side loosely. Once it's all wrapped up, place it fleshy side down on a small plate and set it in the refrigerator. The tomato will keep for a few days when stored like this in the fridge.

If the tomato is sliced up completely or diced, store what's left inside an airtight container. Completely sliced tomatoes should be used no later than the following day. Don't go through the effort of storing leftover tomato just to toss it anywhere in the fridge, though. Tomatoes should actually be stored in the warmest parts of the refrigerator (in other words, the top shelf on the inside of the fridge door). When you're ready to use the leftovers, remove them from the fridge thirty minutes prior to eating them to bring them back up to room temperature.