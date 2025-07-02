The Right Way To Cook Shad For Tender And Rich Fish

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many popular types of fish (with varying levels of mercury), but one species that's often overlooked is shad. American shad can be found up and down the east coast. It's the official fish of Connecticut (a state that successfully lobbied to have pizza dubbed its official state food) and also got a shout-out in Edna Lewis' classic cookbook "The Taste Of Country Cooking" when she was reminiscing about foods found in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

Shad is a fairly healthy fish that's low in mercury and high in omega-3 fatty acids and can be delicious if prepared the right way. We talked to Kory Foltz, culinary director at Florida's Sunseeker Resort, to find out how best to cook it. "Shad tastes great, but can be hard to cook if you're not used to dealing with it," Foltz told The Takeout. "It's best cooked in ways that deal with its biggest challenge — tons of tiny bones."

Foltz described shad as "a rich, oily fish with a bold flavor and soft texture, similar to mackerel, herring, and bluefish." He went on to say: "While it shares some traits with salmon, like high fat content and a strong taste, it's less firm and much bonier, making it harder to prepare." His recommendation is slow baking or roasting because, as he explained, "It softens the bones and brings out its rich, oily flavor." Poaching is another excellent method since it keeps the flesh tender, while smoking adds boldness to the already assertive flavor.