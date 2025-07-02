William H. Macy's Favorite Breakfast Is A Granola Paradise
William H. Macy has been entertaining audiences on screen for decades. Though best known for his stellar work in the 1996 Coen Brothers' film "Fargo" and the TV series "Shameless," the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner's resume is filled with roles in such notable features as "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "Jurassic Park III." He is also a partner and "spokesdude" for Woody Creek Distillers, as well as a writer, casual musician, director, and producer. Now in his 70s, Macy doesn't appear to be slowing down, and maintains an active lifestyle. His favorite way to fuel his busy days is with granola made by his wife, actress Felicity Huffman, which he described in detail to GQ.
Huffman combines a trio of roasted nuts (almonds, cashews, and pecans) with coconut flakes, oats, raisins, currants and other dried fruits, salt, and oil. The couple gave the granola the curious name of "mofectage," which Macy typically enjoys with whole milk and blueberries in the morning. Along with his coffee with milk, he said this breakfast often keeps him hunger-free well into the afternoon. Usually, homemade granola is sweetened further with honey or brown sugar, but Macy didn't mention either in his description, so we assume any sweetness comes from the dried fruit and blueberries. In any event, we think his favorite breakfast sounds deliciously nutty, crunchy, and chewy.
Granola is a breakfast staple
William H. Macy treats his favorite granola like a bowl of cereal for breakfast, with cold milk and fresh berries. This is a great way to enjoy good granola, but it's also only one of many ways. Topping thick, tangy French or Greek yogurt (there's a difference) with granola and fruit is a classic dish, and while Macy's choice is blueberries, you could use strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, stone fruits like peaches, kiwi, or bananas. Granola is also a wonderful addition to smoothie or acai bowls, giving the cold, fruity bases a toasty crunch, especially after you toss the granola in the air fryer.
If you like toast in the morning, try spreading some ricotta cheese or nut butter on toasted sourdough. Then, add some sliced bananas, a sprinkle of cinnamon, a drizzle of honey, and finish with homemade granola. If you prefer avocado or egg toast, consider making savory granola instead. You can also add granola to muffins (blueberry or banana muffins are perfect) or pancake or waffle batter. Simply mix some crunchy granola into the batter and bake.
When it comes to homemade granola, it's a dish that's extremely customizable. While William H. Macy prefers currants, you could add any dried fruit you want, like cranberries, tart cherries, or strawberries. And don't be afraid to mix up the nuts as well. Almonds, cashews, and pecans are classic choices, but macadamia nuts, pistachios, and hazelnuts are also delicious, as are seeds like flax, chia, and even sesame seeds.