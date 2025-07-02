William H. Macy's Favorite Breakfast Is A Granola Paradise

William H. Macy has been entertaining audiences on screen for decades. Though best known for his stellar work in the 1996 Coen Brothers' film "Fargo" and the TV series "Shameless," the Oscar nominee and Emmy winner's resume is filled with roles in such notable features as "Boogie Nights," "Magnolia" and "Jurassic Park III." He is also a partner and "spokesdude" for Woody Creek Distillers, as well as a writer, casual musician, director, and producer. Now in his 70s, Macy doesn't appear to be slowing down, and maintains an active lifestyle. His favorite way to fuel his busy days is with granola made by his wife, actress Felicity Huffman, which he described in detail to GQ.

Huffman combines a trio of roasted nuts (almonds, cashews, and pecans) with coconut flakes, oats, raisins, currants and other dried fruits, salt, and oil. The couple gave the granola the curious name of "mofectage," which Macy typically enjoys with whole milk and blueberries in the morning. Along with his coffee with milk, he said this breakfast often keeps him hunger-free well into the afternoon. Usually, homemade granola is sweetened further with honey or brown sugar, but Macy didn't mention either in his description, so we assume any sweetness comes from the dried fruit and blueberries. In any event, we think his favorite breakfast sounds deliciously nutty, crunchy, and chewy.