Folks familiar with the inner workings of the culinary industry are no strangers to the much-anticipated shift drink handed out to staff members free of charge. Yet, those who only observe the red lighting at restaurants as patrons may hear the term and start to wonder how many cooks and servers are inebriated while taking care of their orders. Lay those fears to rest, dear reader; that's not how a shifty works.

Rocco Carulli, the owner and executive chef at R House, dove into the nitty-gritty about what a shift drink is. "Shift drinks are the restaurant industry's version of a gold star — messy, well-deserved, and often tequila-based," he told The Takeout. Everyone appreciates recognition for a job well done, but why alcohol specifically? "Camaraderie, loyalty, and the kind of unfiltered venting that brings a team closer than therapy ever could," Carulli said of the pros of gathering staff for a moment to relax and enjoy a shifty together. "They turn a group of co-workers into a war-tested unit," he said. "It's also a sign of appreciation — that little bit of 'I see you, and you crushed it,'" Carulli elaborated.

With pros like that, it's a wonder all restaurants that serve alcohol don't offer staff shift drinks. Still, with booze involved, there are bound to be some cons. Carulli spilled the beans about why some establishments choose to forgo shift drinks. "Cons? Well, if someone turns that shift drink into a shift bender, you've got a different issue," he admitted. If an employee has a few too many and gets behind the wheel, the restaurant may be liable for any disasters that occur, just as if a customer had been overserved. It can also have the opposite of the intended effect among co-workers. Carulli said, "Just be sure your 'after hours' doesn't turn into 'HR hours.'"