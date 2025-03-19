What Is The Point Of A Clarified Cocktail?

Imagine ordering a Bloody Mary (the queen of brunch drinks) from a trendy cocktail bar, only to be presented with a tall glass of clear liquid garnished with the normal olives and celery stick. What's even more strange is, when you take a sip, the drink has the signature flavors of tomato juice, vodka, celery salt, and maybe a sprinkle of Old Bay (a common pantry spice and Bloody Mary upgrade). Your bartender has likely made you a clarified cocktail. Clarifying drinks basically involves removing the impurities and solids from a cocktail, including the "red" in tomato juice. This growing practice is not only for aesthetic purposes, but can create a better-tasting drink. The Takeout spoke to Erika Copeland, the bar director at Restaurant Olivia in Denver, Colorado, who enlightened us on why exactly anyone would want to go through the steps of clarifying a cocktail.

"Clarification enhances texture, flavor, and balance," Copeland explained. "[The practice] removes harsh tannins and rough textures, creating a velvety mouthfeel ... it eliminates bitterness, and extends shelf life by removing organic material." As for aesthetics, Copeland explained that how a drink looks definitely matters, saying, "Crystal-clear cocktails elevate the drinking experience."

Ordering a clarified cocktail could, however, result in having major flashbacks to the Tab Clear days (a '90s era discontinued soda that we don't miss). Imagine a crystal-clear pina colada, espresso martini, milk punch, or daiquiri — these are just some cocktails that can trick your eyes and tastebuds when they are clarified.