Cut Back The Bitterness In Whiskey With A Single Pantry Staple

Whiskey isn't an entry-level alcohol. Though many love its bitterness, the spirit is an acquired taste that not everyone is necessarily ready to enjoy. If you're beginning to get into whiskey and can't yet get past the bitterness, you'll be happy to know there's a very simple solution that can be applied as easily in a bar as at home. All you have to do is add a little sugar, which helps bring the bitter notes down according to Rodrigo Urraca and Eric van Beek, the respective co-founder, and co-owner and bar manager, of Handshake Speakeasy. These experts certainly know what they're talking about, as their bar (which partners with 1800 Tequila on its "Obsessed with Taste" campaign to highlight creative mixology) has earned the coveted first place in the World's 50 Best Bars list.

If you're at a bar, look for whiskey-based cocktails that use syrups, sugar, or other sweet ingredients. At home, try to experiment with different sweet additions that will take off a bit of the spirit's bitterness. Keep it simple with a sugar rim or a spoonful of the condiment. Or, if you want more flavor, add canned or fresh fruits to the whiskey.

Another alternative is to have the liquor as it is and pair whiskey with something sweet like peanut butter or chocolate. Doing this will allow you to train your tastebuds to appreciate the true flavor of the liquor while making its bitterness more manageable. "Like with any ingredient, it's all about balance and intent," Urraca and van Beek explained.