Cut Back The Bitterness In Whiskey With A Single Pantry Staple
Whiskey isn't an entry-level alcohol. Though many love its bitterness, the spirit is an acquired taste that not everyone is necessarily ready to enjoy. If you're beginning to get into whiskey and can't yet get past the bitterness, you'll be happy to know there's a very simple solution that can be applied as easily in a bar as at home. All you have to do is add a little sugar, which helps bring the bitter notes down according to Rodrigo Urraca and Eric van Beek, the respective co-founder, and co-owner and bar manager, of Handshake Speakeasy. These experts certainly know what they're talking about, as their bar (which partners with 1800 Tequila on its "Obsessed with Taste" campaign to highlight creative mixology) has earned the coveted first place in the World's 50 Best Bars list.
If you're at a bar, look for whiskey-based cocktails that use syrups, sugar, or other sweet ingredients. At home, try to experiment with different sweet additions that will take off a bit of the spirit's bitterness. Keep it simple with a sugar rim or a spoonful of the condiment. Or, if you want more flavor, add canned or fresh fruits to the whiskey.
Another alternative is to have the liquor as it is and pair whiskey with something sweet like peanut butter or chocolate. Doing this will allow you to train your tastebuds to appreciate the true flavor of the liquor while making its bitterness more manageable. "Like with any ingredient, it's all about balance and intent," Urraca and van Beek explained.
Other pantry staples that work well in cocktails
Sugar isn't the only condiment currently sitting in your kitchen that can improve cocktails. Rodrigo Urraca and Eric van Beek also pointed out salt as a great drink addition. "You'd be surprised what a tiny bit of salt can do to a cocktail," they told us. "At Handshake, we use it to make drinks POP!" The cocktail experts explained that the seasoning works in drinks as it does in food: "You may hardly notice it's there, but without it everything tastes bland." They also suggested that "other salty ingredients like soy sauce can work beautifully, adding complexity and umami" to drinks.
However, Urraca and van Beek cautioned that these types of mixes are "all about finding the right balance to elevate flavors without overpowering them." They wouldn't recommend salt to anyone who wants to minimize whiskey's bitterness, for instance, though they think the flavor enhancer pairs perfectly with tequila.
"When we work with 1800 Tequila, that balance becomes even more important" they explained. "A touch of salt helps unlock an even deeper flavor, [and] brightens citrus, giving the tequila a fuller mouthfeel and helping its aromatics linger." They believe that salt "can be a secret ingredient that lets the tequila shine in all its glory." This is why a salt rim is indispensable when making margaritas. Keep this advice in mind the next time you're ordering or making cocktails — it'll help you enjoy better drinks, no matter where you are.