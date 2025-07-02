How To Make Homemade Ice Pops As Soft As Store-Bought Ones

Homemade ice pops are the perfect summer treat — they're refreshing, customizable, and super easy to make. The best part is you can get as creative as you like with your flavors, whether you're adding coffee, booze, or recreating a discontinued popsicle you totally missed out on. But if you've ever bitten into one only to be met with a solid block of ice, you're not alone. Luckily, fixing this common DIY popsicle problem is pretty simple — just add in a little cornstarch.

Cornstarch acts as a thickener for liquid, which stops ice crystals from forming as your popsicle freezes. This essentially gives you creamier, smoother ice pops, as opposed to a hard and icy texture which can make homemade versions a little unpleasant. You only need around one tablespoon of cornstarch per six to eight popsicles to see a huge improvement in consistency. You can whisk your cornstarch into your liquid base or blend it with your other ingredients — just make sure it's fully dissolved and evenly distributed throughout your mixture to avoid any lumps.