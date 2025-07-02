How To Make Homemade Ice Pops As Soft As Store-Bought Ones
Homemade ice pops are the perfect summer treat — they're refreshing, customizable, and super easy to make. The best part is you can get as creative as you like with your flavors, whether you're adding coffee, booze, or recreating a discontinued popsicle you totally missed out on. But if you've ever bitten into one only to be met with a solid block of ice, you're not alone. Luckily, fixing this common DIY popsicle problem is pretty simple — just add in a little cornstarch.
Cornstarch acts as a thickener for liquid, which stops ice crystals from forming as your popsicle freezes. This essentially gives you creamier, smoother ice pops, as opposed to a hard and icy texture which can make homemade versions a little unpleasant. You only need around one tablespoon of cornstarch per six to eight popsicles to see a huge improvement in consistency. You can whisk your cornstarch into your liquid base or blend it with your other ingredients — just make sure it's fully dissolved and evenly distributed throughout your mixture to avoid any lumps.
Other ways to keep your popsicles creamy
Adding dairy is also a good way to ensure your ice pops turn out creamy. Yogurt, heavy cream, or coconut milk are great options to include in your liquid base. Full fat products are key here, since fat not only prevents ice crystal formation, but it also adds to the creaminess and richness of your frozen treat. Sugar can also be super helpful in preventing an icy popsicle, since it lowers its freezing point. You can add in anything from agave to maple syrup or honey.
If you're a fan of chilling with boozy popsicles each summer, then you're in luck — a little alcohol can actually soften your frozen treats, since it freezes at a much colder temperature than water's 32 degrees Fahrenheit. But a word of warning: adding too much alcohol will prevent ice pops from freezing properly, so don't overdo it. It's also important to mix your liquid mixture thoroughly before pouring it into molds. Otherwise, you risk the water separating, leaving you with an unwanted icy consistency. You'll also want to pop the molds into the freezer as soon as possible — this will prevent large ice crystals from forming. With these simple tips, you'll be enjoying rich, creamy, and perfectly frozen popsicles you can throw in the cooler all summer long.