The Biggest Pasta Salad Mistake To Avoid This Summer

Pasta salad is a delicious dish that many of us find ourselves eating during the hot summer months, when eating a piping hot bowl of spaghetti bolognese doesn't sound very appealing. Regardless of the time of year, if you're looking to make a perfect pasta salad, then you'll want to ensure you don't make the mistake of rinsing your pasta once it's done cooking.

Rinsing pasta after it's done cooking would normally be considered a culinary crime and possibly sacrilegious to all Italian grandmothers. This is because when pasta cooks in boiling water, it excretes starch, which helps sauce stick to the pasta while also naturally thickening it, adding body, a silky texture, and richness to the dish. However, without immediately adding a sauce to warm pasta and allowing it to cool down with its starches still clinging to it, the pasta noodles then have nothing to cling to except one another. This is a disaster to deal with when adding in a dressing and mix-ins, as one does when preparing a pasta salad.

Whether your pasta is made with a gluten-free flour or traditional durum semolina wheat flour, the rinsing rule still applies when making pasta salad. When cooking your pasta, regardless of the package directions, once it's al dente (meaning the texture is slightly chewy), strain the pasta from the boiling water into a colander. Then rinse the pasta under cool running water, allowing it to drain any excess water out before adding in the dressing and other additions.