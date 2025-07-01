Why Your Pasta Salad Doesn't Taste Like What You Get At The Deli (And How To Fix It)

First and foremost: The best pasta salads start with the right pasta shapes — but what are they? "Shapes with lots of nooks, crannies, and ridges are ideal," says the team. Farfalle, fusilli, penne, rigatoni, and rotini are also great options that let the dressing permeate their textured surfaces. But liquid absorption doesn't just depend on the shape. Did you know how pasta is manufactured determines how well it can hold sauces?

When dough is fed through a pasta machine, it gets shaped by metal plates called dies, which create heat and friction. Bronze is the traditional die material because of how it helps dissolve the generated heat. According to Reser's, "Bronze dies in pasta machines create a rougher, porous surface on pasta, which helps sauces and dressings adhere better, and enhances the overall flavor and texture of the salad."

Today, those dies usually have a nonstick coating, which puts less wear on the machines. Chemical coatings like Teflon are smooth, and so is the pasta it yields, which means a lot of pasta you find in stores isn't riddled with small holes and dents that hold liquid. See if you can spot any of those pasta shapes with "bronze-cut" or "bronze-die" on its packaging next time you're at the supermarket. You'll get more flavor in every bite.