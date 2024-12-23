Up Your Pasta Salad's Umami With One Cheesy Addition

When pasta salad is on the menu, it's usually because there's a company potluck or a summer barbeque on the horizon. It's generally a crowd-pleaser and can be made in many different ways. While pasta salads can be a relatively light and refreshing side dish, they can also serve as the main event with the right ingredients and flavor, like cheese.

If you're hoping to find the perfect type of cheese for your dish, you've come to the right place. It goes without saying that cheese is a great ingredient to utilize when elevating a dish. Its flavors vary from mild and aromatic to sharp and pungent. Like everything else, using it in a dish should provide a complementary balance between all the ingredients and flavors you choose without overdoing it. So, if you haven't tried adding blue cheese crumbles to your favorite pasta salad recipe, I suggest you try it immediately.