Give Summer Smoothies A Zesty Overhaul With This Sweet And Sour Spice

A summer smoothie is one of the most refreshing drinks you can make to beat the heat, whatever the combination of fruits you prefer. There are plenty of tricks to make your smoothies thicker – but what if you want to give it a bold, flavorful twist instead? Well, there's a spice mix that can do just that. Enter Tajín, a seasoning made with dried chile peppers, lime, and salt. You can put Tajín on practically everything –- including your smoothie.

Tajín will give your summer drink an element of tangy and spicy flavors, balancing out any overpowering sweetness from the fruits. It's an effortless way to elevate your smoothie, making it taste brighter and more refreshing –- which is perfect for warm weather. You can either add this spice directly into your smoothie (start with around a ½ teaspoon per serving) or dust it on top for a lovely color contrast. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can even rub a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and then dip it into Tajín for a spicy kick with every sip.