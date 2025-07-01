Give Summer Smoothies A Zesty Overhaul With This Sweet And Sour Spice
A summer smoothie is one of the most refreshing drinks you can make to beat the heat, whatever the combination of fruits you prefer. There are plenty of tricks to make your smoothies thicker – but what if you want to give it a bold, flavorful twist instead? Well, there's a spice mix that can do just that. Enter Tajín, a seasoning made with dried chile peppers, lime, and salt. You can put Tajín on practically everything –- including your smoothie.
Tajín will give your summer drink an element of tangy and spicy flavors, balancing out any overpowering sweetness from the fruits. It's an effortless way to elevate your smoothie, making it taste brighter and more refreshing –- which is perfect for warm weather. You can either add this spice directly into your smoothie (start with around a ½ teaspoon per serving) or dust it on top for a lovely color contrast. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can even rub a lime wedge around the rim of your glass and then dip it into Tajín for a spicy kick with every sip.
Tajín smoothie flavor suggestions
There are plenty of summer smoothies that pair perfectly with this chile lime seasoning, so here are a few suggestions to start. Tropical smoothies with fruits like mango, pineapple, papaya, or watermelon are a great match for Tajín's zesty and hot flavors. It cuts through the sweetness of these fruits while adding depth and brightness –- plus, salt is the addition you need for better tasting smoothies.
If you like oranges in your summer smoothie, then Tajín is also a worthy inclusion. The sweet, acidic notes from this citrus fruit are complemented beautifully by the zestiness from the Tajín, making the orange flavors stand out even more.
Berry smoothies made from strawberries, blueberries, or blackberries have an element of tartness, which is subtly enhanced by the lime and chile flavors. And if your berries are lacking in flavor, the Tajín is a sure way to wake them up and make your smoothie taste more exciting. No matter how you make your summer smoothies, add a touch of Tajín –- your drink is guaranteed to be anything but boring.