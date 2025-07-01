How Many Espresso Shots Is Too Many In One Day?

Coffee culture is strong in the United States, encompassing a range of options from iced coffees to frappés, cappuccinos, and espressos. You usually get most coffee drinks in a pretty decent-sized cup (around 8 ounces), whether you get it from a shop or make it at home in your favorite beginner-friendly machine. The espresso is different, though, as a standard serving of this drink is roughly one ounce, which lets you know that the espresso might be small, but it's mighty.

A single shot of espresso contains around 29 to 100 milligrams of caffeine (75mg is the average), depending on the bean, roast, and brewing method. That means if you're sipping on a double shot, you're consuming roughly 60 to 150 mg of caffeine in one go. According to the FDA, the recommended safe limit for daily caffeine intake is 400 milligrams for healthy adults. That puts the cap at about five or six espresso shots per day, and that's only if you're not getting caffeine from any other source.

The tricky part here is that caffeine tolerance isn't a one-size-fits-all number. Some people are more sensitive due to genetics, body size, or other health conditions, and you want to keep that in mind when you're trying to figure out the magic number for yourself. Drinking more than your body can handle could lead to symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, jitters, increased heart rate, and even digestive issues. On the flip side, others may build up tolerance over time, meaning they need more caffeine to feel the same boost, but that also increases dependency. So, how much caffeine is okay? Listen to your body and give your real-life experience priority over the math — even if you're technically under the limit.