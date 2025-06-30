One Italian-Inspired Vintage Wendy's Menu Item Barely Saw The Light Of Day

Wendy's is arguably most recognized by its uniquely square burger patties and its rich, creamy Frosty lineup. But, like any successful eatery, a range of food choices is important, too, which is why you can also order chili, salads, and chicken nuggets. Of course, the restaurant giant has also introduced concepts that eventually fizzled out, like the chain's epic self-serve salad bar, the Biggie fries and drinks, and the short-lived chicken cordon bleu sandwich — all of which I vividly remember. But one item I can't recall ever seeing is the Baked Italian Sandwich (also called the Stromboli). It was only available for a brief window of time in 1991, and was likely only test-marketed since there are no photos of the entrée to be found. Sadly, it joins the list of forgotten Wendy's menu items from the '90s.

Wendy's described the Italian-inspired sandwich in promotional material as, "Pepperoni, Italian cheeses, and a touch of tomato sauce, wrapped in Italian bread dough and baked up hot and delicious!" (via X). The item was priced at $1.99 unless you wanted the Sausage and Pepperoni Deluxe Stromboli for $2.19. Based on the description and what we know about stromboli, we can assume these ingredients came rolled up in a pizza-like dough and baked, as opposed to tucked and folded into a pocket like a calzone. With no photos or old commercials to refer to, it's hard to say for sure. All we know is that if you blinked, you probably missed it.