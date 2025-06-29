The Traditional Meal New Englanders Eat On The 4th Of July
When it comes to foods associated with any Fourth of July celebration, most Americans will rattle off many of the same dishes. Items like hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, and watermelon, plus the trifecta of cookout salads (potato, pasta, and slaw), have all become synonymous with Independence Day feasts. Up in New England, where fresh fish and shellfish are practically a birthright, you might even see lobster rolls, clam bakes, and barbecued oysters. But, you may be surprised to know that a traditional Fourth of July feast in New England involves salmon and peas.
When early European colonizers first came to the Americas, they benefited from the abundance of salmon in the early summer months, including at the beginning of July. An estimated 300,000 fish would migrate from the Atlantic Ocean into the area's streams and rivers every year, making it a convenient and plentiful food source for the people living there.
At the same time, late spring peas were ripe for the picking, so it wasn't uncommon to feast on the two seasonal delights on a regular basis during this time of year. Tiny new potatoes often accompanied the meal. Although salmon don't migrate on this path the way they used to because of the destruction of their waterways, the tradition of eating salmon and peas on the Fourth of July had been set, and many New Englanders continue to enjoy the duo.
Beyond baked salmon and boiled peas for the 4th of July
If you'd like to celebrate the Fourth of July like New Englanders do (but aren't willing to give up your grilled foods and cold salads), there are a lot of delicious ways to incorporate salmon and peas into your patriotic feast. Make some space between your hot dogs for grilled salmon, and leave the skin on for a wonderfully flavorful and crispy treat. Serve it with a seasonal fruit salsa made with peaches, apricots, cherries, or mango.
Salmon kebabs cook up quicker than fillets or whole sides of salmon and taste great when skewered with ripe tomatoes, zucchini, lemon, and sweet peppers. Salmon burgers give your guests a tasty alternative to traditional beef burgers, while salmon sushi, cool poke bowls, and ceviche are all great appetizer ideas for the holiday. For an affordable option, Aldi's smoked salmon is the perfect base for a two-ingredient dip.
If you think peas seem completely out of place on your Fourth of July menu, think again. Plenty of macaroni salad recipes call for sweet peas, and cold pea salad — a summer favorite — can be served with any cookout menu. It's traditionally made with frozen peas, bacon, cheese, onions, and a tangy dressing. Sugar snap peas are perfect alongside other crudités and dips or incorporated into a salad. Chop them coarsely and combine with toasted nuts, fresh herbs, radishes, pickled shallots, and a lemon vinaigrette.