The Traditional Meal New Englanders Eat On The 4th Of July

When it comes to foods associated with any Fourth of July celebration, most Americans will rattle off many of the same dishes. Items like hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, and watermelon, plus the trifecta of cookout salads (potato, pasta, and slaw), have all become synonymous with Independence Day feasts. Up in New England, where fresh fish and shellfish are practically a birthright, you might even see lobster rolls, clam bakes, and barbecued oysters. But, you may be surprised to know that a traditional Fourth of July feast in New England involves salmon and peas.

When early European colonizers first came to the Americas, they benefited from the abundance of salmon in the early summer months, including at the beginning of July. An estimated 300,000 fish would migrate from the Atlantic Ocean into the area's streams and rivers every year, making it a convenient and plentiful food source for the people living there.

At the same time, late spring peas were ripe for the picking, so it wasn't uncommon to feast on the two seasonal delights on a regular basis during this time of year. Tiny new potatoes often accompanied the meal. Although salmon don't migrate on this path the way they used to because of the destruction of their waterways, the tradition of eating salmon and peas on the Fourth of July had been set, and many New Englanders continue to enjoy the duo.