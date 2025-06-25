Panera's New Limited-Time Sandwich Gives Steak An Italian Flair
It's always a treat to fire up the grill and make a steak that tastes like it came from a five-star restaurant, yet unfortunately, folks don't always have the time. But fear not, steak lovers — Panera Bread is releasing a new steak sandwich that will satisfy that beef craving with flavors that channel old-country Italian cuisine. Beginning June 25, the fast casual restaurant known for serving seasonal soups and salads will be giving customers an opportunity to try the latest Italian Steak & Mozz sandwich.
Fresh arugula, basil, vine-ripened tomatoes, and garlic aioli will augment the hero of the meal: sliced beef marinated to juicy perfection. Fresh mozzarella and Italian dressing will complement the steak with a rich creaminess and bright acidity, and in true Italian fashion, everything will be housed in black pepper focaccia bread. Don't expect Panera's newest addition to be available as a gluten-free option, but those who prefer to limit their bread intake will also be treated to a new salad that keeps with the Italian theme the restaurant is showcasing this summer.
There are two new menu items to complement Panera's Steak & Mozz sandwich
Sure, you can enjoy a bag of chips as a side with your Italian Steak & Mozz sandwich, but why choose something so lackluster as an accompaniment to a flavorful sandwich? Instead, pair Panera's steak and mozzarella number with its Italian Market Salad. Arugula and mixed greens comprise the foundation of this fresh menu addition, and the leafy veggies are paired with summery Italian ingredients including soppressata, basil, hearty chickpeas, shredded asiago cheese, and croutons.
You'll need something to wash down all that flavor, and Panera has just the thing. The new Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca hits all the refreshing notes folks crave in the summertime. Strawberry puree and sweet agave nectar combine with fresh basil and lemon to put the chef's kiss on the restaurant's latest menu choices.
What's more, Panera is incentivizing people to join the Unlimited Sip Club by offering new subscribers three free months of endless Strawberry Basil Lemonade Frescas, as well as the normal line-up of beverages, through June 30. These contemporary additions are only available for a limited time, so you'll want to act fast before they are gone, like all the other discontinued Panera Bread menu items some folks still rave about.