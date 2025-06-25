Panera's New Limited-Time Sandwich Gives Steak An Italian Flair

Sure, you can enjoy a bag of chips as a side with your Italian Steak & Mozz sandwich, but why choose something so lackluster as an accompaniment to a flavorful sandwich? Instead, pair Panera's steak and mozzarella number with its Italian Market Salad. Arugula and mixed greens comprise the foundation of this fresh menu addition, and the leafy veggies are paired with summery Italian ingredients including soppressata, basil, hearty chickpeas, shredded asiago cheese, and croutons.

You'll need something to wash down all that flavor, and Panera has just the thing. The new Strawberry Basil Lemonade Fresca hits all the refreshing notes folks crave in the summertime. Strawberry puree and sweet agave nectar combine with fresh basil and lemon to put the chef's kiss on the restaurant's latest menu choices.

What's more, Panera is incentivizing people to join the Unlimited Sip Club by offering new subscribers three free months of endless Strawberry Basil Lemonade Frescas, as well as the normal line-up of beverages, through June 30. These contemporary additions are only available for a limited time, so you'll want to act fast before they are gone, like all the other discontinued Panera Bread menu items some folks still rave about.