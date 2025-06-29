Catch A Whiff Of This Sushi Restaurant Red Flag And You Should Walk Out The Door

Going out for a sushi dinner isn't like stopping by any old seafood restaurant — it is a one-of-a-kind foodie experience. Vibrant bites of expertly rolled maki and temaki grace the plates being taken to fellow customers while you peruse the menu, inspiring you to take a closer look to find out which tempting roll just passed by. Yet, if you catch a whiff of something fishy whilst those plates are being carried across the floor, that is one of the telltale red flags at a sushi restaurant suggesting you might want to walk out before placing an order.

Part of the appeal of a quality sushi joint is the elegant freshness of every dish. Chef and owner of Isekai Sushi and Cafe, Christopher Stout, is no stranger to quality sushi, and he told us that the aroma inside the restaurant should be reminiscent of the sea. "The smell should be similar to a clean ocean scent," Stout said. "If it smells overly 'fishy,' that's a bad sign."

Although raw and cooked fish are being served to nearly every customer in the restaurant, the overwhelming scent of it is a sign that it is beginning to spoil. That could be due to poor storage practices or mishandling of the seafood, but either way, it's not something you will enjoy putting in your mouth. It could even make you sick.