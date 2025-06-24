These Are The 4 New Pies In Pizza Hut's Loaded Limited-Time Lineup
Pizza Hut's nostalgic classics are getting an upgrade as The Hut joins several other fast food chains by releasing a brand new summer special. For a limited time, the pizza chain is launching a line of loaded-up pizzas called Hut Lover's Pizzas, which appear to be piled high with toppings — and cost only $12.99 (for a large pizza).
There are four varieties of Hut Lover's Pizzas, but the centerpiece of the chain's promotion involves that most notorious pizza topping: pineapple. The biggest new Hut Lover's item is the Spicy Hawaiian Lover's pizza, which featuring pineapple, ham, bacon, jalapeño, chili flakes, and spicy marinara sauce. The other three Hut Lover's recipes are slightly more traditional, including the loaded Meat Lover's pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef; a Pepperoni Lover's pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni; and a Veggie Lover's pizza with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives. Whether you like pineapple, or not, you have options.
Pizza Hut's topping-filled Hut Lover's Pizzas
On the heels of Pizza Hut's revival of its beloved menu item, the Cheesy Bites Pizza, the focus on pineapple is an interesting choice for the restaurant's latest special. Pizza Hut seems to be backing it up with some data, though. Despite the arguments surrounding it, pineapple on pizza is delicious, and Pizza Hut's 2025 Pizza Trends Report found that 38% of people ranked pineapple as one of their favorite unique pizza toppings (although mushrooms took the top spot). So even if Gordon Ramsay can't stand sweet pineapple on pizza, the addition of spicy ingredients provides a bit of a kick.
Because of the loaded toppings, the pizzas seemed designed for big gatherings. Indeed, Pizza Hut is also releasing an advertising spot for its Hut Lover's Pizzas featuring two delivery guys saving a wedding with the new pies. The nearly $13 large pizzas only appear to be available for a limited time, and since Pizza Hut hasn't announced how long that will be, better get that pineapple while it's hot.