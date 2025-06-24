These Are The 4 New Pies In Pizza Hut's Loaded Limited-Time Lineup

Pizza Hut's nostalgic classics are getting an upgrade as The Hut joins several other fast food chains by releasing a brand new summer special. For a limited time, the pizza chain is launching a line of loaded-up pizzas called Hut Lover's Pizzas, which appear to be piled high with toppings — and cost only $12.99 (for a large pizza).

There are four varieties of Hut Lover's Pizzas, but the centerpiece of the chain's promotion involves that most notorious pizza topping: pineapple. The biggest new Hut Lover's item is the Spicy Hawaiian Lover's pizza, which featuring pineapple, ham, bacon, jalapeño, chili flakes, and spicy marinara sauce. The other three Hut Lover's recipes are slightly more traditional, including the loaded Meat Lover's pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon, seasoned pork, and beef; a Pepperoni Lover's pizza with extra cheese and pepperoni; and a Veggie Lover's pizza with mushrooms, onions, green peppers, diced tomatoes, and black olives. Whether you like pineapple, or not, you have options.