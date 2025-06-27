This Root Beer Brand Tastes Too Much Like Apples For Our Liking

Good old root beer ... some love it, some hate it. And if you're a fan of this sweet and spicy soda, you've probably at least wondered which root beer beats the rest. We did a blind taste test to determine the best root beer so we could answer that burning question ourselves, and the one that ended up on the bottom for us was definitely SunSip. This brand comes from Health-Ade and is marketed as a healthier, prebiotic soda alternative. While there's a time and place for bubbly stand-ins, this one really misses the mark in taste thanks to the apples in it.

According to the ingredients list, SunSip root beer's second ingredient is apple juice, and really, that's where most of the flavor in this drink comes from. Maybe the root beer vibe is supposed to come from the "natural flavors" because everything else is a vitamin, an acid, fruit and vegetable juice coloring, or sweetener. To us, this drink is fine if you want an apple-based beverage, but marketing it as a root beer replacement is just setting people up for disappointment.