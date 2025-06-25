Martha Stewart's Go-To Hot Dog Joint Was Also A Favorite Of Anthony Bourdain

One would hardly say that Martha Stewart and Anthony Bourdain were similar in nature, even though the two of them have been incredibly influential in the food world. Stewart is known for her calm, poised demeanor and for an empire rooted in aesthetic perfection. Bourdain was quite the opposite, finding his inspiration in the underbellies and working classes of society, both in America and around the world. But, when it comes to New York hot dogs, Bourdain found nirvana at Papaya King on Manhattan's Upper East Side, the same place where Stewart heads to satisfy late night cravings.

In 2017, Stewart told Bon Appétit that her busy schedule sometimes had her working late into the night in New York City. With her home being a full hour away, and most eateries closed, her driver would often stop at Papaya King (which currently stays open until at least 11 p.m.) where she'd order two hot dogs with mustard and sauerkraut. She later admitted that she enjoyed the dog duo alongside a cup of orange juice. Bourdain also opted for two dogs when he stopped by the tiny eatery. On an early episode of his Food Network show, "A Cook's Tour," the globetrotting writer and chef ordered one dog with sauerkraut and one with onions, with a creamy papaya drink to wash it all down.

Whether or not Bourdain and Stewart ever ran into each other at the hot dog spot, we don't know, but the two did come together for an entertaining segment of "The Martha Stewart Show" where the duo and chef Eric Ripert prepared coq au vin, one of the most underrated old-school chicken dishes around.