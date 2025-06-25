Keep Condiments Organized At Your Cookout With This Simple Hack
Cookouts are one of the best ways to enjoy summer. There's nothing quite like the smell of burgers sizzling on the grill, a cold drink in your hand, and catching up with your friends and family. But things can also get pretty messy if the condiments aren't organized well, which isn't ideal –- especially if you're hosting (and inevitably on clean-up duty). There's a simple kitchen item hack to make life easier. All you need is a muffin pan.
You can fill each muffin hole with a different condiment so they stay separated but remain all in one place, which is perfect if people are building their own burgers, tacos, or hotdogs. This not only prevents the ketchup and mustard bottle from mysteriously wandering off, it also makes clean up easier than ever. If the muffin cups seem too small, double up and fill a few with the same condiment. If you're going as a guest, a condiment muffin tray is an easy but helpful contribution when you're told not to bring any food.
Other ways to keep your condiments organized
If you don't have a muffin pan on hand, not to worry — there's a few other ways to keep your condiment station neat and tidy. Mason jars are a great alternative to serve your condiments in to keeping things organized while adding a rustic touch to the table. Pop each sauce, relish, or pickled veggie into a designated jar with a spoon for easy serving.
You can also pull out the kitchen drawer organizer which separates your cutlery and use this as a makeshift condiment holder. Similar to a muffin pan, you can keep the condiments (or napkins and toothpicks) sorted and all in one place. If you want to minimize clean-up, you can fill up some small disposable paper or aluminum foil trays with your condiments of choice. If you want to keep the condiments together, pop each individual tray onto a lazy Susan. This way people can easily grab what they need. No matter which method you choose, your cookout condiments are guaranteed to be organized and mess-free.