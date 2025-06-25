Keep Condiments Organized At Your Cookout With This Simple Hack

Cookouts are one of the best ways to enjoy summer. There's nothing quite like the smell of burgers sizzling on the grill, a cold drink in your hand, and catching up with your friends and family. But things can also get pretty messy if the condiments aren't organized well, which isn't ideal –- especially if you're hosting (and inevitably on clean-up duty). There's a simple kitchen item hack to make life easier. All you need is a muffin pan.

You can fill each muffin hole with a different condiment so they stay separated but remain all in one place, which is perfect if people are building their own burgers, tacos, or hotdogs. This not only prevents the ketchup and mustard bottle from mysteriously wandering off, it also makes clean up easier than ever. If the muffin cups seem too small, double up and fill a few with the same condiment. If you're going as a guest, a condiment muffin tray is an easy but helpful contribution when you're told not to bring any food.