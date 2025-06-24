Can A Cucumber Actually Grease Your Frying Pan?

There's no shortage of wild and questionable cooking hacks on TikTok, but one recent trend has people debating in the comments: Using a cucumber to grease a frying pan.

It started when creator @jana.dvll posted a video rubbing a halved cucumber on a hot pan before cooking an egg. She said it was a tip passed down from her Italian grandmother. The internet, predictably, had a lot of opinions — some curious, others confused, and plenty skeptical.

So can this cucumber trick actually work? Technically, yes, but only in very specific cases and not very well. Cucumbers are mostly water and contain a small amount of natural wax on the skin, and when cut, produce a liquid when cut that's full of starches and forms of proteins, both of which might create a barely-there nonstick surface. But according to Today.com, any slickness burns off quickly, leading to uneven cooking, eggs that still stick, and no real flavor benefit. If you're using a nonstick pan, you probably don't need anything at all. On stainless steel or cast iron, though, this won't cut it.

This isn't the first cucumber to go viral on TikTok. A chili crisp salad, which uses up a whole cucumber, also made the rounds recently, although that seems worth making. But, as always, not everything trending online is worth trying. If you're still tempted by every new hack, maybe take a scroll through this reminder: Don't believe everything you see on TikTok.