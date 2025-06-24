The Aldi Self-Checkout Hack That Will Save You A Ton Of Time

It's a good idea to separate the items in your cart into different groups (like refrigerated or shelf-stable products) while you're shopping rather than trying to do this at checkout. You can even place your reusable shopping bags or a few Aldi shipping boxes into the cart and place your items directly inside so that when you're done scanning at the checkout, you're ready to go. If you want to be super efficient, place your items into your cart facing the barcode up the moment you grab them off the shelf –- this way, you have one less step at self-checkout.

If possible, it's also best to avoid shopping at Aldi on weekend afternoons or after work hours. Of course, this isn't always feasible, but going in the morning will probably mean the line for self-checkout will be substantially smaller. Also, be on the lookout for an Aldi self-checkout attendant before you start eagerly scanning away — because I know from personal experience that there's nothing worse than waiting without a helping hand in sight. So, the next time you pop into Aldi, take a crack at self-checkout –- you might be just as fast as their speedy cashiers.