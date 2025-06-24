The Italian Way Giada De Laurentiis Elevates Her Waffles
Waffles are one of the best breakfast foods out there -– crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and an endless amount of little pockets to soak up all your favorite toppings. There's plenty of ways to elevate this morning treat (like turning them into French toast), but Giada De Laurentiis' method is quite unique. Her Fourth of July waffles feature a special Italian ingredient: polenta.
De Laurentiis might just be a genius for this because polenta (an increasingly popular brunch ingredient) not only gives the waffle a level of crispiness which flour can only dream of achieving, but it also adds depth of flavor with a nutty, corn-like taste which pairs perfectly with both savory and sweet toppings. The method is simple: Incorporate polenta in with the dry waffle ingredients at a ratio of 1:1 with the flour. In case it's your first time cooking this Italian ingredient, it's as easy as boiling 4 parts water with 1 part cornmeal until you have thick and creamy polenta.
Topping suggestions for polenta waffles
If you like your waffles on the sweeter side, a classic combo like fresh fruit and maple syrup will work well with these Italian-style waffles. The mild, nutty flavor works perfectly with the subtle sweetness of the fruit and the warm, sweet flavor of maple syrup. Ice cream is a great topping idea. Since polenta waffles aren't too sweet, the ice cream won't feel overpowering. Plus, their firmer, crunchier texture means you won't be left with a soggy waffle. For chocolate lovers, drizzle on some chocolate sauce or Nutella –- the earthy flavors of these polenta waffles will balance out the chocolate-y richness.
For a savory waffle, add a fried or poached egg with avocado. The runny yolk will melt beautifully into the crispy polenta crust while the avocado will give a creamy contrast. You can also top your waffles with some shredded parmesan or cheddar cheese to complement the nutty flavors of the polenta and give your waffles a salty kick. Or, add on some roasted tomatoes and basil to make the most of the Mediterranean flavors of polenta. Whichever topping you choose, polenta waffles might just become your favorite way to make them.