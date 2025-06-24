The Italian Way Giada De Laurentiis Elevates Her Waffles

Waffles are one of the best breakfast foods out there -– crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and an endless amount of little pockets to soak up all your favorite toppings. There's plenty of ways to elevate this morning treat (like turning them into French toast), but Giada De Laurentiis' method is quite unique. Her Fourth of July waffles feature a special Italian ingredient: polenta.

De Laurentiis might just be a genius for this because polenta (an increasingly popular brunch ingredient) not only gives the waffle a level of crispiness which flour can only dream of achieving, but it also adds depth of flavor with a nutty, corn-like taste which pairs perfectly with both savory and sweet toppings. The method is simple: Incorporate polenta in with the dry waffle ingredients at a ratio of 1:1 with the flour. In case it's your first time cooking this Italian ingredient, it's as easy as boiling 4 parts water with 1 part cornmeal until you have thick and creamy polenta.