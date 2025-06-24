Is Your Pyrex Actually Vintage? Here's How You Can Check

It seems with the rise in thrifting and endless chasing of vintage dishware in the hopes of fetching a high-resale price, consumers want to fill their kitchens with items that make their homes feel as good as their best memories. As wonderful as nostalgia can be, learning to decipher authentic vintage from contemporary reimagining is a skill in its own right. If, like many of us, you find the storybook-like designs on vintage Pyrex call to you, here's how to know what you're looking at.

Thankfully, it's easy to tell whether a Pyrex piece is old or new. Vintage Pyrex and modern Pyrex both have the logo printed on the bottom of the dish. The main difference between the two is that a vintage piece will have the word Pyrex printed in all capital letters, while a newer piece will have the same word but in lower-case letters. Pyrex is certainly a vintage kitchen item that's making a comeback, but before deciding it's just another trend, understand that there's a lot more than cute imagery that makes a well-loved Pyrex dish so valuable.