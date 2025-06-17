Chicago Takes Home A 2025 James Beard Award With This Japanese Cocktail Bar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards are the Oscars of the culinary world. Though famed figures like Anthony Bourdain openly hated the James Beard Foundation, the awards still have significant sway in fine dining in the United States. This year, the ceremony was held on June 16 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. The city can be proud not only to have been chosen as the host of the event but also to have taken home the Outstanding Bar Award with Kumiko.

Julia Momosé leads this Japanese cocktail bar, whose interior and menus are minimalistic. Don't confuse simple with uninteresting, however, as the art of subtle flavors is perfectly showcased in every sip of the carefully crafted cocktails and each bite of the seasonal dishes that take inspiration from Japanese traditions.

The establishment is named after a woodworking technique common in Japan in which pieces are assembled without using nails and are instead masterfully shaped to perfectly fit together. This explains Kumiko's philosophy, in which everything served is assembled harmoniously, without the need of the "nails" often used in restaurants — like strong flavors that overpower everything else or clichéd combinations. This philosophy has earned the dining bar many accolades over the years: It landed in tenth place on the list of North America's 50 Best Bars in 2024, and Momosé also received Michelin's Exceptional Cocktails Award in 2022.