Stop Throwing Out Leftover Bacon And Turn It Into Salt Instead

The internet's favorite meat, bacon ticks all the right boxes. It has the perfect combination of saltiness, smokiness, and crunch, but it can be easy to go a little overboard when cooking it. The more the merrier, right? If you're not sure how to use up the leftovers and worry that excess cooked bacon will go bad in the fridge, here's an easy solution: Turn those rashers into homemade bacon salt.

Bacon salt is full of smoky notes and can be used on practically anything you like. It's a great way to elevate the flavor of your dish, making your meal feel restaurant-worthy. The process is simple: Grind the bacon in a food processor with your salt and any other seasonings, such as pepper, smoked paprika, or garlic powder, for extra flavor. Then, pop your bacon salt into an airtight container and store it at room temperature to prevent clumping. It's also recommended to use a coarse type of salt so that it doesn't become too powdery once blended. If you're using a fine salt, incorporate it by hand once you've ground the bacon into crumbs.