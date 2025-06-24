Stop Throwing Out Leftover Bacon And Turn It Into Salt Instead
The internet's favorite meat, bacon ticks all the right boxes. It has the perfect combination of saltiness, smokiness, and crunch, but it can be easy to go a little overboard when cooking it. The more the merrier, right? If you're not sure how to use up the leftovers and worry that excess cooked bacon will go bad in the fridge, here's an easy solution: Turn those rashers into homemade bacon salt.
Bacon salt is full of smoky notes and can be used on practically anything you like. It's a great way to elevate the flavor of your dish, making your meal feel restaurant-worthy. The process is simple: Grind the bacon in a food processor with your salt and any other seasonings, such as pepper, smoked paprika, or garlic powder, for extra flavor. Then, pop your bacon salt into an airtight container and store it at room temperature to prevent clumping. It's also recommended to use a coarse type of salt so that it doesn't become too powdery once blended. If you're using a fine salt, incorporate it by hand once you've ground the bacon into crumbs.
What dishes go well with bacon salt?
Bacon salt is the perfect addition to your morning eggs, whether you're having an omelet, a frittata, or the fluffiest of fluffy scrambled eggs. The smoky, salty flavors will enhance the relatively mild taste of eggs, giving your breakfast dish a powerful punch. If you like your breakfast on the sweeter side, sprinkle some bacon salt on your pancakes or waffles — the salty-sweet combo is definitely a winner (especially if there's maple syrup involved).
If you're making a creamy pasta dish, such as mac and cheese or spaghetti carbonara, bacon salt will complement the cheesy, creamy elements and provide a nice smoky contrast. Bacon salt is also a great addition to salads, whether you're making a Cobb, grain, or potato salad; the bacon salt will boost the overall flavor of your bowl and give it a unique smoky twist. Adding a pinch of bacon salt to any form of potato, like fries or mash, is also an easy way to give them a savory and smoky upgrade. And if you're grilling anything like meats or veggies, bacon salt can add a layer of flavor to any charred notes. No matter how you use it, bacon salt will add bold, smoky flavor to just about any dish. Just when you thought bacon couldn't get any better, right?