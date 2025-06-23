The Iconic California Gay Bar Elizabeth Taylor Visited Every Week

It's possible that nobody was better at being a movie star than Elizabeth Taylor. With her carved-from-marble features and her striking amethyst eyes, she was the epitome of Hollywood glamor. Her relationship with Richard Burton ushered in a new era of celebrity culture, with paparazzi growing ever more desperate to capture candid photos of the stars. She won an Oscar for giving one of the greatest performances of all time in "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" But even though she was a living legend hounded by paparazzi, she still found the time to frequent the Abbey, a legendary gay bar in West Hollywood, once a week. (She would also frequent El Cholo, a Mexican restaurant, often enough to have her own private dining room.)

Even if Taylor never set foot in the Abbey, its legacy would be secure: It has long been a beloved institution among the LGBT community in Los Angeles. (Notably, Chappell Roan's hit song "Pink Pony Club" was written after she visited the Abbey for the first time.) Taylor wasn't just a visitor, though — she was a regular. In the twilight of her life, she would go to the bar on a weekly basis, often calling its owner ahead of time to see when was a good time to visit. Perhaps they'd have some fried chicken ready — her favorite food. In fact, Taylor's final public appearance before her death in 2011 was reportedly at the Abbey, smiling in a wheelchair with her dog, Daisy, on her lap.