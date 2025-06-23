The One Question You Should Ask The Butcher To Get Fresh Salmon At The Grocery Store

The problem with relying on a butcher to help you choose a fresh fish at the supermarket is that not every store runs to such amenities. Bougie grocery chains like Sprouts and Whole Foods advertise on-staff meat cutters, but none of the mid-tier markets I've frequented over the past few years have offered anything other than pre-wrapped meat and fish. (I'm a frequent grocery shopper and have been just about everywhere but Sprouts and Whole Foods; though, admittedly, I seldom shop in really upscale neighborhoods.) If your supermarket is butcherless, you'll need to do some detective work to scout out the best salmon for sale.

Among the signs you should look for when buying salmon is a firm texture, since any mushiness indicates the fish may be going bad. Salmon should also have a bright orangish-pink (or salmon pink) color with no gray patches, brown spots, or white film. Needless to say, if you can smell the salmon through the packaging, it's not only less than fresh, it may even be unsafe to eat.

Counterintuitive though it may seem, the best way to get the freshest salmon might be to purchase it frozen. "Fresh" fish really isn't any better than the frozen kind, since salmon, especially wild-caught salmon, is often flash-frozen right on the boat. Even farmed salmon may have been frozen during transport, so "fresh" may actually translate to "thawed," no matter when it came off the knife. Salmon that was frozen just once and remains frozen at the time of purchase may therefore taste — and be — fresher than the kind that bears the "fresh" label. Cooking your salmon straight from frozen is also a quick and simple mid-week meal.