Is There A Way To Replicate Rotisserie Chicken From Home?

There are lots of different weeknight meals to make with rotisserie chicken, from burritos to stir fry to about a million dinners in between. It's chicken, after all. Rotisserie chicken is a straightforward style which involves skewering a whole chicken on a spinning metal pole which rotates it over heat until it's evenly cooked. Most people purchase these from the store (the best time of day to buy a rotisserie chicken is noon or early evening). But if store-bought isn't cutting it for you, the simplicity of rotisserie chicken can make it appealing to try cooking up yourself. The problem with that is most people don't own a spinning rotisserie oven.

To get some expert advice on the matter, we spoke to Marissa Stevens, recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl. To simulate a true rotisserie oven, you just need a cheap roasting rack. Stevens says you should cook it hot at 450 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes, cooling it to 325 degrees Fahrenheit at the end. "The rack allows airflow under the bird, which helps mimic the even browning of a rotisserie," says Stevens. "Basting helps, too, but not too early or you'll steam the skin."