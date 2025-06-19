How To Reheat Roast Beef So It Stays Super Tender

For some folks, myself included, roast beef is generally a one-and-done dish because it can be challenging to revive it to its former state of tender glory the next day. But apparently, I've been missing out on enjoying leftover roast beef sandwiches at home way too often. Marissa Stevens is a recipe developer and founder of Pinch and Swirl, and she indicated that when reheated correctly, leftover roast beef can be just as tender and flavorful as the first time it was served.

Let's get the obvious out of the way. "Microwaves are a last resort — they're unpredictable with proteins," Stevens told The Takeout. While a microwave does a great job of defrosting meat, it tends to suck the moisture out of food as it heats it from the inside out. When moisture is removed, meat can become tough and chewy — the last thing you want your roast beef to be.

Stevens suggests opting for another well-used kitchen appliance. "Low and slow in the oven is my preferred method," she said. Roast beef is frequently made using lean cuts like round primal – the same cut of beef you need to make your own Arby's-style sandwich. Lacking the fatty marbling of something more along the lines of a ribeye, lean protein is difficult to keep moist even when first cooked. Rushing a reheat is a surefire way to dry out whatever moisture it had to begin with.