The Vintage Summer Pie Made With A Sweet Nostalgic Drink

Pie is big in America. In fact, we even have a phrase that's used to describe something inherently American; said item is claimed to be "as American as apple pie." We love pie so much in this country that, throughout our history, resourceful citizens have even found ways to make pies out of some rather unusual ingredients. Water pie, vinegar pie, and peanut pie are among the old-school pie flavors that have largely been forgotten. As it turns out, someone, somewhere even made a pie out of Kool-Aid. It's sweet and cold and surprisingly refreshing, just like the beverage itself. Perhaps the best part is that there is no baking required, furthering its appeal in the warm summer months.

Kool-Aid pie can come together with just four ingredients: a packet of your preferred flavor of Kool-Aid, a ready-made graham cracker pie crust, sweetened condensed milk (which you can easily make at home), and a container of whipped topping, like Cool-Whip. The Kool-Aid and condensed milk are combined, after which you fold the whipped topping into the mixture. Spread this into your pie crust, chill it in the fridge for a couple of hours, slice, and serve. It's a soft, creamy, fruity pie that's a hit with kids, or kids at heart.