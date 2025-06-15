Are Charcoal Rubs Good For Meat Or Just A Gimmick?

The gas versus charcoal grill debate will probably never be resolved. But while gas grilling may be more eco-friendly, we have to admit that charcoal gives meat a deliciously earthy and smoky flavor that is simply unmatched. Rosangela Teodoro, owner and butcher at Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts, agrees. "There is nothing like the real flavor of barbecue," she tells The Takeout. "This is because in a barbecue, the smoke from real charcoal penetrates the meat, the fat drips onto the coals then generates flavorful vapors, and the direct heat from the grill gives the steak a unique texture." While it sounds heavenly, not everyone has access to a charcoal grill. In this case, Teodoro believes a charcoal rub is a good substitute.

But some might be skeptical of this type of rub and wonder if it's just a gimmick. If you're on the fence about whether to try it or not, Teodoro says, "Using a charcoal-based seasoning for steak is an original way to give meat a beautiful dark crust and add a subtle smoky flavor as if it had been cooked over charcoal." Though it won't taste exactly the same as the real thing, it lends a similarly delicious taste and texture.