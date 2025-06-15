Are Charcoal Rubs Good For Meat Or Just A Gimmick?
The gas versus charcoal grill debate will probably never be resolved. But while gas grilling may be more eco-friendly, we have to admit that charcoal gives meat a deliciously earthy and smoky flavor that is simply unmatched. Rosangela Teodoro, owner and butcher at Teodora's Boucherie Gourmande in Cohasset, Massachusetts, agrees. "There is nothing like the real flavor of barbecue," she tells The Takeout. "This is because in a barbecue, the smoke from real charcoal penetrates the meat, the fat drips onto the coals then generates flavorful vapors, and the direct heat from the grill gives the steak a unique texture." While it sounds heavenly, not everyone has access to a charcoal grill. In this case, Teodoro believes a charcoal rub is a good substitute.
But some might be skeptical of this type of rub and wonder if it's just a gimmick. If you're on the fence about whether to try it or not, Teodoro says, "Using a charcoal-based seasoning for steak is an original way to give meat a beautiful dark crust and add a subtle smoky flavor as if it had been cooked over charcoal." Though it won't taste exactly the same as the real thing, it lends a similarly delicious taste and texture.
How to properly use a charcoal rub
If you're ready to try a charcoal rub, there are a few things to consider, according to Rosangela Teodoro — the most important of which is the type of charcoal you use. "The only type of charcoal that can be used for this is food-grade activated charcoal, which is made especially for culinary use (usually from coconut shells or wood)," she states. Putting all the emphasis on edible charcoal, Teodoro adds, "Regular barbecue charcoal and charcoal for plants or gardens should not be used." Once you have the right type of charcoal on hand, the boucherie owner advises, "Simply mix a pinch of charcoal (1 teaspoon) with other seasonings of your choice that go well with meat."
Teodoro also points out that there are other methods you can employ to imitate the flavor of a charcoal barbecue. "Some other methods can be combined to simulate the flavor of barbecue, such as using smoked paprika, liquid smoke, smoked salt, chipotle powder, and an oven with a grill/boiler function," she asserts. This setting is woefully underrated and can also be used to make things like gooey s'mores without a campfire — to go with your charcoal-crusted meat.