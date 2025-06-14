Why You Should Skip Walmart When Buying Canned Tomatoes

If you've ever worried that using canned tomatoes in your recipes is cheating, set that worry aside. Even professional chefs use canned tomatoes; as long as you have a good brand on hand (and are using a recipe that calls for cooked tomatoes, because canned tomatoes are already cooked), you can achieve the results you're looking for without the laborious process of prepping tomatoes. We set you up with a list of 6 canned tomato brands that are worth buying and 6 to avoid, and by our measure, Walmart's Great Value canned tomatoes are one you'll definitely want to swerve. In the world of canned tomatoes, it's mushy, flavorless, and less healthy than other options. We're not the only ones who think so, either.

The product page for Great Value canned tomatoes reveals a solid chunk of people throwing in a 1-star rating. Consumers criticize everything from the mushy texture of the fruit to the fact that many whole tomatoes still have their peels, forcing the buyer to do more work than they may have originally expected. When we opened our can, we did find a lot of peels floating around and clinging to tomatoes. If you want your tomatoes with no peels, that's a big reason to skip on this brand alone. It also has 180 milligrams of sodium per serving, so it's also not a good pick if you're watching your salt intake. Basically: There are more flavorful, less salty, less mushy options out there.