For Better Microwaved Baked Potatoes, Grab This Kitchen Staple
If you've ever had one, it's probably no surprise to you how baked potatoes became so popular. They're hot, fluffy, delicious, and super easy to customize. The only real drawback is how long it takes to bake a potato in your oven. But did you know you can microwave them, too? It takes 8 to 10 minutes to make a baked potato in the microwave, which is already significantly less time than the oven-baking method. And if you want even better microwaved spuds, then you just need to grab a damp paper towel: Simply wet a paper towel, squeeze out the excess water, and bundle up your potato (with holes poked into it, of course) before popping it in the microwave.
Wet paper towels are a tried and true kitchen hack that people have been using with their microwave for decades. Paper towels are not only a great way to keep your microwave safe from splatters, but a wet paper towel steams your food and helps it to heat up more evenly. It keeps the potato from drying out, too, so you won't be left with a dusty, crusty spud at the end of the microwave cycle. You should avoid microwaving paper towels for longer than five minutes to reduce the risk of fire hazards, but a damp paper towel can pose less of a fire risk.
Tips for the best microwave baked potato
There are some steps you should never skip before tossing potatoes in a microwave, like remembering to pierce them multiple times first to create an escape for the steam that will build up inside. (If you don't, you'll have a potato explosion.) Likewise, you should follow certain steps if you want this paper towel hack to work. First, just use one layer of paper towel. Thicker layers increase the risk of fire hazards, and more towels won't make a huge difference in moisture retention or help heat evenly. Next, err on the side of wet rather than dry. You don't want a soaking wet paper towel, but you want it to be moist enough to generate steam when heated.
If you love a crispy skin on your potato, you won't want to microwave it with the wet paper towel for the whole 8 to 10 minutes, either. Go for about 5, and then carefully take the paper towel off with tongs. Keep in mind the tater will be emitting hot steam, so don't let it near your fingers. Then, continue microwaving the potato for another 3 to 5 minutes. You can slather it in butter or oil to encourage the skin to crisp up, or you can always finish it off in your broiler. And with that, you'll have yourself a delicious microwave-baked potato, all in under 15 minutes.