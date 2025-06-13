For Better Microwaved Baked Potatoes, Grab This Kitchen Staple

If you've ever had one, it's probably no surprise to you how baked potatoes became so popular. They're hot, fluffy, delicious, and super easy to customize. The only real drawback is how long it takes to bake a potato in your oven. But did you know you can microwave them, too? It takes 8 to 10 minutes to make a baked potato in the microwave, which is already significantly less time than the oven-baking method. And if you want even better microwaved spuds, then you just need to grab a damp paper towel: Simply wet a paper towel, squeeze out the excess water, and bundle up your potato (with holes poked into it, of course) before popping it in the microwave.

Wet paper towels are a tried and true kitchen hack that people have been using with their microwave for decades. Paper towels are not only a great way to keep your microwave safe from splatters, but a wet paper towel steams your food and helps it to heat up more evenly. It keeps the potato from drying out, too, so you won't be left with a dusty, crusty spud at the end of the microwave cycle. You should avoid microwaving paper towels for longer than five minutes to reduce the risk of fire hazards, but a damp paper towel can pose less of a fire risk.