How To Tell When It's Time To Replace Your Grill
Grills aren't a piece of cooking hardware you replace very often, since they're built to last. But just like anything, they do eventually need to be replaced, and there are a few telltale signs as to when you might want to consider getting a new one. We consulted with Mike Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Kenyon Grills, who told us about the things you'll need to look for when you decide it's time to get a new grill.
First of all, Williams says that grill types do matter when it comes to their longevity. You can squeeze five to 15 years out of a gas one, but that might mean needing to replace a part or two along the way. Otherwise, he says, "Some signs you need to replace a gas grill include rust or corrosion, inconsistent heat, broken components, or cracked or warped grates. You'll also need to regularly replace your propane tank to keep the grill running safely and efficiently." (Here's a guide on how to estimate how many grill hours your propane tank will get you, so you know when to replace it.)
Charcoal grills tend to give out sooner
Gas grills are one thing, but charcoal grills are a slightly different story. Mike Williams explains that those typically have a lifespan of five to 10 years, instead. Certain components can potentially wear out sooner, like the lid, bottom portion, and wheels. Williams also mentions, "Similar to gas grills, signs you need to replace it are rusting and/or holes, cracks, a warped cooking surface, and any damaged or missing parts."
Williams also notes that you'll also always want to replace the charcoal every time you grill. So for those of you who prefer the taste of charcoal-grilled food, your grill has the potential to give out a little earlier than a gas one. But the flip side is, charcoal grills tend to be cheaper anyway, since they feature fewer parts and they're usually less complicated. No matter how you grill your food, you do want to make sure your cooking gear is at least functional before you enjoy using it this summer, so just be sure to watch out for the little things here or there that might suggest you need a new grill.