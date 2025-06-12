How To Tell When It's Time To Replace Your Grill

Grills aren't a piece of cooking hardware you replace very often, since they're built to last. But just like anything, they do eventually need to be replaced, and there are a few telltale signs as to when you might want to consider getting a new one. We consulted with Mike Williams, vice president of sales and marketing at Kenyon Grills, who told us about the things you'll need to look for when you decide it's time to get a new grill.

First of all, Williams says that grill types do matter when it comes to their longevity. You can squeeze five to 15 years out of a gas one, but that might mean needing to replace a part or two along the way. Otherwise, he says, "Some signs you need to replace a gas grill include rust or corrosion, inconsistent heat, broken components, or cracked or warped grates. You'll also need to regularly replace your propane tank to keep the grill running safely and efficiently." (Here's a guide on how to estimate how many grill hours your propane tank will get you, so you know when to replace it.)