How To Calculate How Many Grill Hours A Propane Tank Has

As the fog of winter fades into warmer weather, you may have forgotten some of the grilling hacks you picked up last year. If there's a half-full propane tank sitting in your garage ready to kick off your weekend grill session, it's worth checking to see how much propane is left exactly. The last thing you need is to be halfway through cooking the burgers only to have the gas run out, essentially ruining the meal if you don't have a backup on hand.

The easiest way to check how much propane is left in the tank is to simply read the gauge attached to the tank. The problem here is that many propane tanks don't come with a tank gauge attached. You can get around this by using a Bluetooth propane tank gauge, but it isn't exactly cheap. Still, if you grill a lot, it may be worth the expense. Then again, if you grill a lot, maybe you should just have two tanks on hand for when one runs out. That way, you can simply refill the empty tank the next time you have a chance so you always have some on hand.

Back to the topic at hand: There are a couple factors to consider when determining how many grill hours you have left. The first is the size of the propane tank and the second is what kind of grill you're using.