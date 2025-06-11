The Luxe Cutting Board You'll Always Find In Ina Garten's Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Watching the Barefoot Contessa glide through a recipe on her TV shows, you can't help but notice her dreamy East Hampton kitchen. The marble countertops! The Le Creuset Dutch ovens! The handmade French Lacanche stove! Ina Garten loves sharing her favorite kitchen tools, but true Contessa-heads know there's one piece of gear that Garten uses every day, no matter the recipe: a thick, handsome, wood cutting board known as a Boos Block.

Of course, this isn't just any cutting board. The John Boos & Co. block is a culinary icon itself, made from sustainably sourced hardwoods like maple, cherry, or walnut. It's a kitchen tool that signals you're serious about cooking and taking care of your cutlery. And it's been Garten's go-to for decades. While giving the New York Times a tour of her kitchen in 2020, Garten pointed out her butcher blocks, stating, "They're really important, I have lots of them, and if you take care of them, they last forever."

A Boos Block is built like a piece of heirloom furniture. Founded by a blacksmith in 1887, the boards are still crafted in the small town of Effingham, Illinois. Originally made for meat markets and professional kitchens, they're also used today in top-tier restaurants. Thanks to Boos Block super-fans like Garten, Rachael Ray, and Giada De Laurentiis, the boards have also found a home in the kitchens of devoted cooks who appreciate craftsmanship and don't mind a little upkeep. You can shop Garten's favorite John Boos R-Board in maple on Amazon.