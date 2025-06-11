When most Americans hear the word "toddy" they probably think of a hot toddy, one of the best warm adult beverages to beat back winter chill. But in many parts of Latin America, a mug of Toddy is a far more kid-friendly refreshment. Toddy brand chocolate-flavored drink mix was quite popular in America through the 1950s and '60s. Nowadays, while Toddy is virtually impossible to find in the United States, the brand remains widely available and successful across Latin America.

Toddy originated in Buffalo, New York, in 1919 (several decades before the birth of Buffalo wings, the city's most famous culinary export). As legend has it, a Buffalonian named James William Rudhard was inspired to create the chocolate drink after seeing a need for quick and convenient nutrition on a New Jersey military base during World War I. When he returned home after the war, Rudhard invested his savings to create a malted chocolate milk that could be consumed hot or cold. The beverage brand, which he called Toddy, was an instant hit. Sales rapidly expanded across North and South America, and Pedro Erasmo Santiago, one of Rudhard's employees, took charge of the company's Latin American operations in 1928.