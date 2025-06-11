This Buzzy Trader Joe's Chocolate Bar Is One Of Our Favorites

Plenty of people would love to scoop up this treat, but it's particularly appealing for a certain crowd. First, if you're a texture kinda person and hate feeling like you're chewing on sandpaper because of the coffee ground grit, that's not a concern with this bar. Each bite is smooth and creamy, no sand-eating involved. It's also a great option for people who want a little zap of energy without having to down a cup of joe. With a whopping 70 milligrams of caffeine per bar, it's the equivalent of roughly half of a small coffee at Dunkin' Donuts. The addition of dark instead of milk chocolate keeps the flavor from tasting too sweet, which is a win for dark chocolate lovers everywhere.

You don't have to just eat the bar by itself, either — even though that's always a good option. Instead, consider using it in your baked goods. You can add instant coffee to make the best chocolate cake, melting a few of these buzz bars for an easy chocolate drizzle over the top. Chop it up into chunky pieces and toss them into your favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, or use them as shavings over a bowl of your favorite ice cream. You can even break up a few pieces to add to your favorite Japanese-style curry, adding richness and depth of flavor to the sauce. This Trader Joe's chocolate bar is a coffee lover's dream, so however you decide to use it, it's sure to keep you coming back for more.