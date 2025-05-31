The Trader Joe's Chocolate Bar That Belongs In Your Shopping Cart

Whether you're visiting Trader Joe's for the first time or the hundredth time, there are always a slew of products that should make it into your cart. The TJ's products I buy every time are fresh flowers, wine, a tub of stracciatella burrata filling, a box of naan crackers, and some dark chocolate peanut butter cups. But apparently, there is another must-have item that I've been missing.

This popular, sweet, and delicious essential item is a chocolate bar called Trader Joe's Swiss Milk Chocolate with 30% Whole Hazelnuts. According to a taste tester from The Takeout, it is among the best Trader Joe's chocolate bars. As the name suggests, this bar hails from Switzerland and is chock-full of crunchy hazelnuts surrounded by silky, luscious, and decadent milk chocolate. Unlike nutty chocolate bars offered by competitors, this bar contains real, whole hazelnuts instead of tiny, fragmented pieces you can barely taste. It has the perfectly balanced texture of smooth, high-quality chocolate alongside real, rich whole hazelnuts.