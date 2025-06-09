Prefer A Meatier Oyster? You Should Be Asking For This Type

Foodies may make a big deal about preferring wild-caught seafood over farmed, and in some cases, such as with wild-caught salmon, it may actually be of better quality (and have a hefty price tag that reflects this). When it comes to oysters, however, farm-raised ones are often superior. Not only are they okay to eat even in months without an "R," but they are grown in cleaner waters, tend to be larger, and can have more of that classic oyster shape you expect. One way that oyster farmers improve the appearance of the shell is to tumble the oysters. Stephen Mandracchia, who directs culinary operations at the New York City campus of the Institute of Culinary Education, explained the what and the why for us: "Tumbling is a process where oyster farmers run the growing oysters through a barrel tumbler every so often. This breaks up the growing lip of the shell and forces the oyster to grow in a more cup-like shape."

In the Instagram age, oyster aesthetics may well play a significant role in how well they sell, but the main reason for tumbling oysters isn't just making them look better. According to Mandracchia, "Tumbling forces the oyster to create a more cup-shaped, cleaner and stronger shell with full meat and less room for liquor." If you can find the word "tumbled" on the packaging (or in the description if you're buying your shellfish online), chances are you're looking at much meatier oysters than you'd get if you went with wild-caught ones.