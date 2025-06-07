The Worst Bonne Maman Preserves Flavor Leaves A Lot To Be Desired

Jam is just one of those go-to condiments that never gets old. You can use it on toast, in a sandwich, to spruce up your pancakes, and even as an ingredient in savory dishes (orange chicken, anyone?). But when you head to the grocery store, what sort of jam should you bring back home with you? The Bonne Maman brand delivers quality time and again, but it also features a whole bevy of options that might make it hard to choose. To give you a helping hand, here's our list of popular Bonne Maman flavors ranked worst to best. And, by our measure, you're definitely going to want to leave the plum preserves on the shelf.

The plum preserves experience was, in a word, underwhelming. It's not like this sweet jam was bad, per se, but it was oddly lackluster for a brand known for high quality. The flavor profile was pretty one-note, mostly being saccharine with just a hint of plum flavor. The texture, too, left much to be desired, with only a few bits of plum skin breaking up the smooth monotony of a homogeneous, spreadable jam. There was none of the complex tartness a good plum brings. Really, at a price tag of roughly $6 per 13-ounce jar, you're better off snagging a less expensive brand, because the flavor quality just isn't worth the price.