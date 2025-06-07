Why You Should Think Twice Before Ordering A Steak Between Temps

There's a lot of back-and-forth debate over a steak's ideal temperature. Is medium fine? Or is anything above rare a destruction of the steak's flavor? We won't even get into the topic of well-done steaks. Regardless of which temperature an expertly ordered steak should be, you might be tempted to customize your order even more by asking for a steak cooked in between medium-rare and rare, or between medium and well-done.

Should you do that? We here at The Takeout spoke to Russell Kook, the chef and culinary director at The Bellevue Chicago restaurant, which offers an extensive steak menu. When asked if he'd be annoyed by a customer ordering an steak in between temperatures, Kook explained how it's not always feasible. According to Kook: "Not annoyed, but I'll be honest — it's a tightrope to walk. That 'in-between' temperature requires laser focus, especially on a busy night."

Generally, it's considered a faux pas to ask for a steak in between temperatures (like "medium-rare plus," a trendy term which means slightly above medium-rare, but less than medium), and it's typically one of the things you should never say when ordering steak. However, Kook is also a seasoned professional, and will still try to honor those requests for a semi-medium rare or a nearly well-done steak. "If that's how the customer likes it, we do our best to hit the mark," he assured.