How Jewish BBQ Keeps Things Kosher

In a world where barbecue often revolves around pork — ribs, sausages, and hot dogs — Jewish barbecue has carved out its own lane, and it's one where traditional dietary laws meet Southern culinary customs. Keeping barbecue kosher doesn't solely entail swapping out pork for beef, as it's a detailed process rooted in respect for both the food and the faith.

Jewish barbecue brings all the smoky goodness you expect from classic barbecue, especially brisket, which is a fixture in both Jewish and Southern kitchens, but it does so within the boundaries of Kashrut, or kosher dietary restrictions. That means no pork, no shellfish, no mixing meat and dairy, and only using meat that's been slaughtered and processed under kosher supervision. Even smokers and grills need to be kosher, which means cooking only kosher food and/or properly kashered (cleansing them with intense heat to meet kosher standards) before use.

Jewish barbecue also reimagines sides and sauces to stay in line with kosher rules. That means no butter-based sauces, no mac and cheese, and no dairy-laced coleslaw. Instead, you'll see tangy, vinegar-forward slaws, non-dairy baked beans, and sauces built on tomato and spice instead of cream.

It's worth noting that some Jewish pitmasters see kosher laws as a challenge worth mastering. You'll see that in everything from Texas-style brisket to Memphis-style dry rubs (minus the butter), Jewish barbecue is a legit barbecue tradition with its own flavor, rules, and loyal following.